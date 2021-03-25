DDC Gbl reviews progress under Capex budget, CSSs

The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, today chaired a meeting of officers to review the progress under Capex Budget, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, agriculture and allied sectors in the district.

During the meeting, the DDC sought the details regarding utilization of funds under Capex budget, progress made under 14th FC, MGNREGA, PMAY (G), SBM funds, Aadhar seeding of job cards besides status of timely payment of wages.

The meeting also discussed the status of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes including PM-KISSAN, PM-MaandhanYojna, ISSS, NSAP, SMAS and other individual beneficiary schemes.

On the occasion the DDC was briefed by the ACD through a power point presentation regarding physical and financial achievements made under different schemes including SBM, MGNREGA, 14th FC, Aadhar seeding, payment of wages, geo-tagging of works, PMAY-G besides progress of works approved under back to village program.

The DDC reviewed department wise performance made under various schemes and directed for completion of all pending works within the given timeline and warned them against any laxity and emphasized upon them to work with pro-active and people friendly approach. While reviewing the progress on centrally sponsored schemes, the DDC stressed for generating mass awareness among the common masses so that deserving beneficiaries are covered under these schemes.