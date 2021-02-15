Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:05 AM

DDC Kupwara takes stock of functioning of Fruit Mandi, Bumhama

Photo by J&K Information Department

The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Imam Din today along with concerned officers visited Fruit and Vegetable Mandi, Bumhama to take stock of its functioning.

On the occasion, the DDC convened a meeting with traders dealing with dry and fresh fruits. It was informed that as many as 169 shop sites including 105 dry fruit and 64 fresh fruit shops have already been allotted to fruit traders to carry out their business.

The DDC asked these shopkeepers to start their businesses forthwith without wastage of any more time. He said the government has given directive for proper establishment of fruit and vegetable mandi to boost the marketing of fruit and vegetables in the district.

