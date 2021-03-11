DDC Shopian chairs PM FME meeting

The District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today Chaired a meeting of the District Level Committee under Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME).

The meeting discussed various issues relating to the structure and success of different units under PMFME and approval of beneficiaries/cases in the district.

During the meeting, 04 cases were put up for discussion. These include Units of Manufacturing of Food and Products of different units. The Committee discussed threadbare various issues relating to the structure and success of these Units.

The DDC directed the concerned officers to coordinate with District Lead Bank Manager, Shopian and resolve bottlenecks relating to financial implications. He said that the objective of the scheme is to double the farmer’s income by enhancing the value of the products. This can be done by increasing production on one side and diversifying the demand for additional produce by value addition and processing on other hand, he added.

The DDC said that the FME scheme will provide a framework for value chain development and alignment of support infrastructure by identifying a unique food product with a special focus on perishable items in Agriculture produce and a food product widely produced in a district. He advised for general awareness among the people in this regard and also directed for diversification of sale points of apple across the district besides full integration of apple processing with one district one product (ODOP) programme.

The DDC also directed them to make correct exercise while preparing DPRs of various projects so that Banks and approving authorities take appropriate action on time.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Zainapora, Tehsildar, Shopian, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Area Marketing officer, District Lead Manager, Block Programme Manager, NRLM and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.