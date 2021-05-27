Declare auto repair sector as semi-essential service: Traders

A delegation of the members of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by Nasir Hamid Khan today held an interaction with the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohamad Aijaz regarding the problems being faced by the automobile dealers and hospitality sector.

According to a statement issued here, Nasir Hamid Khan appreciated the administration for the speedy vaccination drive in Srinagar and hoped that the vaccination exercise would be over at an earliest so the economic activities resume fully.

He reiterated his earlier request for the automobile repair sector to be declared as a semi-essential category in view of it being a minimal contact business which would not risk spread of the Covid infection. “The vehicles plying on the road for essential services including those of Doctors were suffering damages for want of repairs and maintenance which could hamper critical activities. There was also the important issue of the livelihood of persons connected with this sector especially mechanics and tyre-shops workers. He requested the DDMA Chairman to consider categorisation of this sector as semi-essential and facilitate it’s gradual opening,” it said.

Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo representing the Kashmir Automobile Chamber of Industries and Commerce stated that the Automobile Dealers were facing problems because of their inability to conduct the sales of their stocks which had resulted in the buildup of huge inventories of vehicles.

“The DC stated that these suggestions would be considered favourably and necessary directions in this regard issued shortly after taking stock of the Covid situation in Srinagar,” it said.