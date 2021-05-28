Department committed to lift fruit industry on modern lines: Director Horticulture (P&M)

The Director Horticulture (P&M), Vishesh Paul Mahajan on Thursday took a meeting (virtual mode) with the fruit growers and traders of district Anantnag.

The meeting discussed various issues related to fruit industry and measures to be taken to remove the bottlenecks impeding the growth of the industry. Besides, the future course of action as per need and requirement of the prospective growers and traders was also discussed threadbare.

The Director listened to the suggestions and demands of progressive fruit growers and traders patiently and assured them full technical, input and material support to meet out their genuine demands. He said the department is committed to improve and lift the industry on modern lines besides boosting the produce both in quality and quantity to increase the net gains.

Mahajan also assured the participants that the functioning of Terminal Market Jablipora and allotment of shops, walling and drainage of F&V Market Batengo, conducting of awareness camps, roll out of Market Intervention Scheme for “Grade C” Apples for 2021-22 and other issues of importance will be prioritised.

The meeting was hosted by Area Marketing Officer Anantnag at district level and Assistant Director Horticulture P&M at Directorate level.

All the field functionaries of the district participated in the meeting.