Dev of tourist destinations priority of Govt: Advisor Baseer

To boost the tourism sector in the region, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited famous tourist hill station Patnitop and convened a meeting of officers of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA), district officers, Hotels & Restaurant Owners at JKTDC Conference Hall here.

During the visit, a delegation of Hotel and Restaurant Owners met with Advisor and put forth their demands like seeking adequate provision for drinking water, proper collection of garbage, repair and black topping of Patnitop circular road, upgradation of road networks, functioning of public utilities, traffic congestion, adequate infrastructure to tap the full tourism potential of the area, proper disposal of waste material, fire tender and ATM facilities, medical facility, functioning of sewerage treatment plant, development of parks, Tulip garden at Patnitop, installation of sign boards for the convenience of tourists and development of Gouri kund circuit etc.

While responding to the demands of Patnitop circular road, Advisor Khan directed CEO PDA to gear up the process of repair and black topping of Patnitop circular road and complete it within given timeline.