Develop software for simplifying building permissions: LG Murmu

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today chaired a meeting, through video conferencing, to review the functioning of Housing and Urban Development Department with focus on the working of Jammu Development Authority and Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Lt Governor stressed on taking comprehensive measures as per the needs of the local population and directed for mobilizing resources to ensure completion of the projects at the earliest. He entrusted upon the officers to ensure the distribution of ration in slums and other backward pockets. He also took stock of the water supply, sewerage network and garbage collection, besides emphasizing on maintenance of Electronic Asset Registers for Urban Local Bodies and activating interactive public grievance cells to redress the public issues.

The Lt Governor called for developing software for building permissions on the lines of Municipal Corporations of Delhi and Mumbai that would assist in improving the ranking in Ease of Doing Business. Besides, he stressed on minimizing the number of No Objection Certificates (NoCs) required for building permissions.