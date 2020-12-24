Dheeraj reviews progresson setting up of Modern Slaughter Houses in J&K

Business, Today's Paper
Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta today chaired a meeting to review the progress on setting up of Modern Slaughter Houses in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary emphasized that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Slaughter Houses should invariably conform to the guidelines of the Supreme Court of India. The Principal Secretary desired that all mandatory requirements should be part of Modern Slaughter Houses while the meeting decided that in view of large requirement of funds other options of funding would be explored for such projects, including PPP Mode.

The progress in the modern slaughter houses being constructed by JMC as well as SMC was also reviewed.

The concerned Commissioners were directed to strictly ensure timely completion of the project.

The Principal Secretary was informed that an expert Committee has been constituted to examine the Model DPRs for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

