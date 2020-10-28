DIC Ganderbal organises training programme

District Industries Centre Ganderbal organised a day long online training programme at DC Office Ganderbal regarding registration of MSME unit holders on Government e-market place.

The training programme was attended physically as well as online through Teams application by the prominent MSME Unit holders of Ganderbal District, Officers/Officials of DIC Ganderbal, Officers of State Taxes Department, and Officers of J&K Bank.

The trainer from Central Ministry apprised the unit holders about the procedure of registration on GeM portal through a detailed power point presentation. The trainer also briefed the unit holders about the benefits of registration and entry to national market through GeM.

The trainer also apprised the unit holders that all the Government purchases/services rendered including tendering done through GeM portal is 100% transparent. The unit holder after registration can sell their product and/or render services through GeM portal.

At the culmination of the training programme a brief question answer session was held and different queries like price preference for MSE s, local purchase etc were raised which were redressed on spot.

At the end of meeting the officers from State Taxes Department apprised the unit holders regarding GST registration.