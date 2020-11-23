Digital Business, Investment Webinar organised in Jammu

A webinar was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Government in association with D K Bakshi Founder and Director, Global Kashmiri Pandit Business Foundation (GKPBF) to serve as a platform for the first-ever Digital Business and Investor meet.

The Webinar was chaired by Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor and attended by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, Industry & Commerce Department and Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu.

The speakers primarily belonged to IT, manufacturing, Wellness & Hospitality sectors and suggested that the first opportunity to set up Industries should be given to the local population of J&K who have shifted to other parts of the world since they have a sense of belongingness and are well versed with the region. The participants of the Webinar also expressed keenness in the Healthcare sector and organic production. It was suggested that sector-based initiatives be taken and focus be laid on the education sector, training of teachers, and setting up of solar farms in hilly terrains, Clean/Green manufacturing, etc.

Nitishwar Kumar appreciated the efforts of the Global KP Business Foundation and their efforts to accelerate the creation of wealth, employment, & economic opportunities in J&K by facilitating business ventures for Kashmiri Pandits.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi lauded the initiative of Global KP Business Foundation and stated that focus sectors have been determined for J&K and that new Industrial Policy shall be issued shortly. He further stated that Anoo Malhotra Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu shall be the nodal officer and Directorate of I&C Jammu shall be the nodal point for resolution of issues of all prospective investors and responding queries. He emphasised that such events showcase opportunity and help reaching out to people. He stated that working together with investors and the foundation many solutions to the economic development of Jammu and Kashmir can be worked out.