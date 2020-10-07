Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 10:38 PM

Dinesh Khara takes over as SBI Chairman

Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 10:38 PM
Trending News

Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of MS Mir

NIT Srinagar's two innovative projects get PMAC nod

Lone criticises 'closure' of OPDs in north Kashmir hospitals

Div Com inaugurates webinar on anniversary of 2005 earthquake

Dinesh Khara on Wednesday took charge as the new Chairman of the country’s largest lender State Bank of India. Khara took over from Rajnish Kumar, who superannuated on Tuesday.

Soon after taking over the charge, Khara told reporters that one of the top priorities for him will be to maintain the quality of the loan book. Other focus areas would be safety of bank employees and customers, he said. On Tuesday, the government appointed Khara for a period of three years. Prior to his new role, he was serving the bank as Managing Director (global banking & subsidiaries).

Related News