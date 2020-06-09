Dir Agri reviews measures on locust threat perception

Director Agriculture Jammu, Inder Jeet, convened a meeting of “Locust Threat Monitoring Committee” to review department’s preparedness regarding Locust threat perception in Jammu Division here today.

Director stressed upon the officers to be in readiness mode to counter any possible Locust attack in Jammu division. He asked for continuous monitoring and surveillance through mobilizing extension agency and keeping close liaison with SKUAST-J, KVKs for daily update on weather including direction of wind as wind supports locust swarm movement. He instructed the participants to make arrangements in advance to utilize the services of fire tenders to spray pesticide for control of locust, if need arises.

Director also had feedback on sensitization of field staff and farming community on Locust preventive measures, availability of insecticides/pesticides and other inventory required besides status of 24×7 Locust monitoring cells at divisional as well as district level.

It was apprised that the department is conducting locust awareness programmes for farmers elaborating in detail regarding preventive measures like keeping vigil, making high pitch sounds by beating drums, burning crackers and creating smoke, digging trenches etc. As locust swarm rests during the night so this time should be utilized to destroy the swarm by spraying chemicals like Malathian 50% EC/ 25% WP or Chloropyriphos 50% EC/ 20 % EC as per need using power/ tractor mounted ultra low volume sprayers. It was also informed that department is also creating awareness in this regard by issuing advisories through print media and installing standees at Sub- Div and Zonal level agriculture offices.