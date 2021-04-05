Business, Today's Paper
Editor Online
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 1:05 AM

Dir Agriculture Kashmir visits lavender farm Sirhama

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited lavender farm Sirhama, Anantnag and took stock of all the developmental and other mandated activities carried out in the farm.

As per statement, the Director during his visit impressed upon the officers to identify and explore the avenues for the promotion and development of different types of floral species, herbs and shrubs for their multiplication on commercial lines, so that this allied wing of agriculture can contribute to the employment of the unemployed youth of the valley.

He called upon the officers to work for the promotion of entrepreneurship in this sector so that more youth can be involved with this business. He further insisted to encourage the innovative ideas in the field and make efforts to include new floral species in the present spectrum.

