UPDATED: August 18, 2020, 3:31 AM

Dir Horticulture for use of irrigation, sprays during evening hours

UPDATED: August 18, 2020, 3:31 AM
Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today advocated that irrigation and sprays should be used during evening hours only.

This he emphasised during his visit to Shopian to look into the qualities of crop in the district and favoured practice of high density plants in the orchards.

He advised that orchards should be irrigated properly as there has been no rains.

“The orchards must be sprayed in evening hours as during the day the temperature remains high and use of spray could destroy crops in high temperature,” he said.

He also visited an orchard, which has been converted by grafting on traditional trees.

