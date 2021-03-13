Dir Horticulture inaugurates office building in Ganderbal

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, today inaugurated the newly constructed office building of Horticulture Development office KanganGanderbal constructed under Capex Budget at an estimated cost of Rs 68.59 lakh.

Director Horticulture expressed satisfaction on quality of work by Horticulture Planning and Marketing (Executing Agency) . Director Horticulture while speaking in the awareness programme organized by Horticulture Department said that Government is committed to facilitate the growers of the area for providing assistance under various CSS and UT schemes to public in general and ST population.

On the occasion, Director Horticulture distributed sanction letters to the orchardists for procurement of Tractors, Tillers, Power operated Sprayers etc. He exhorted upon farmers for establishing new orchards, rejuvenating the old senile orchards besides improving Mechanization. While interacting with the orchardists the Director said that Horticulture and allied activities constitute mainstay of the economy of J&K. He said that several initiatives have already been taken in this sector so that it becomes a game changer for the economy of the UT also help in generation of job avenues to the Youth. He urged the farmers to avail benefits of the schemes like backyard Horticulture, MIDH, PMDP etc and directed the officers to ensure that the benefits of the schemes peculate down to deserved beneficiaries as per guidelines of the schemes.