Dir Horticulture Kashmir inspects CA Stores

In order to strengthen the grid of CA stores, the Horticulture Department is exploring every opportunity to have the infrastructure of CA stores developed abundantly in Kashmir and best services are provided by these CA Stores to Orchardists.

This was stated by Director Horticulture Kashmir also Mission Director MIDH J&K, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat while taking an inspection of two CA Stores viz. M/S Nundresh and M/S H.N Agri Cold Chain having capacity of 2000 MTs & 5000 MTs respectively in Sopore town of district Baramulla.

The former CA Store has recently been sanctioned under the EMC of MIDH GoI and the latter was sanctioned two years back under the scheme MIDH.

He exhorted CA Store owners to provide best services to the Orchardists during the coming season.

In Kashmir valley, entrepreneurs have lately established sufficient number of CA stores having capacity of around 1.17 Lac Mts which is likely to reach 1.70 Lac by end of this year, however as per estimates around 4 lac MTs capacity is required.

During the visit, the Director was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Baramulla and other Officers of the Department.