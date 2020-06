Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, today paid a visit to district Ganderbal to oversee auction of fruit crop of departmental orchards.

He assured the fruit growers that their genuine problems will be addressed. He also chaired a meeting of Sub Committee of SLEC for examination of projects received from private entrepreneurs related to C.A.Stores, Reefer Vans, Ripening chamber at Directorate of Horticulture Rajbagh.