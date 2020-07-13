Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 5:26 AM

Dir Horticulture reviews schemes

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 5:26 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmed Bhat Monday reviewed the coverage of farmer community under various Centrally Sponsored Horticulture Sector schemes during ongoing ‘Kissan Pakhwada’ in Kashmir.

Regarding the celebration of ‘Kisan Pakhwada’ from July 7 to July 21, 2020, instructions were given to concerned officers to ensure maximum participation of all stakeholders and cent percent coverage under schemes in the fortnight long celebrations to make it a big success.

During the meeting PMDP and MIDH schemes were discussed and instructions were given to achieve the approved targets under PMDP as per availability of funds.

Further instructions were given to identify the farmers for establishment of high density orchards as per targets fixed under Capex Budget.

Bhat directed all Chief Horticulture officers to address the issues of the growers raised by the orchardists from time to time in respective districts.

Joint Director, Assistant Director, Chief Horticulture Officers and Horticulture Officers besides other officials attended the meeting.

