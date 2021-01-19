Dir Horticulture stresses on 100 percent utilization of funds

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Tuesday convened a review meeting at Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir to take stock of all developmental activities being undertaken in the field.

Deputy Director-Horticulture Kashmir, all Chief Horticulture Officers, Chief Canning Instructor-Srinagar, District Cadre Horticulture Officers and all Horticulture Development Officers participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the achievement/progress under all schemes was discussed in detail with the District Heads. The Director emphasized on all the District Heads to increase the expenditure which is still very low and to speed up execution of works in respect of major schemes viz. CAPEX/PMDP/MIDH/SMAM and ensure 100 percent utilization of funds within the stipulated period of time.

Further he emphasized on all the Officers particularly who are at the helm of production of quality planting material that they must ensure prorogation of the quality planting material on compatible and genuine stocks for establishment of regular orchards in J&K.

Director Horticulture directed to ensure the adequate awareness among growers through different mediums related to benefits under the newly launched Schemes viz. “Operation Greens-Top to Total” and PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME) as a part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.

The Director discussed the potential of the newly introduced schemes which include creation of Agriculture Infrastructure Development Fund under which new projects will be taken up for Back-ended Subsidies. Further the pending Joint Inspections shall be completed on war footing basis so as to ensure the expenditure thereof in the relevant schemes. On the concluding note, Director made it clear and emphasized on all the Officers that they should give patient hearing to the general public.