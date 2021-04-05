Dir Horticulture visits COE Zawoora

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Monday visited Centre of Excellence (COE) Zawooraalongwith Chief Horticulture officer Srinagar and other field officers.

Director while visiting COE issued instructions to the Chief Horticulture officer concerned that he will monitor all the developmental activities personally which are being carried out at COE and the walnut nursery at Zawoora Srinagar for its timely commissioning and utility of the services which are being established as per the objectives of the COE.

Director while visiting the COE added that there should not be any encroachment on government land. Further the Director was of the opinion that our Department will keep the COE open for the interested Entrepreneurs, schools, colleges and ITI trainees, so that the visitors are exposed to new technological tools for their adoption and dissemination in the field.