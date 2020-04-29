Dir Horticulture visits IGC Lassipora, Pulwama

Director Horticulture, Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, visited IGC Lassipora, Pulwama, today. He was accompanied by Director, Industries, Chief Horticulture Officer, Pulwama and other officers of the Department.

During the visit, he inspected various CA store Units and instructed the concerned to maintain the CA Stores properly and also ensure adherence to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) within two days in all the CA Stores.

Director directed the Manager of C.A. Stores to ensure that workers at the stores are in full Protective gear including hand gloves and masks. He also instructed the concerned to spray disinfectant with Sodium Hypochloride in their stores.

On the demand of Fruit growers the Director, Horticulture convened a meeting of CA Store Unit holders at IGC Lassipora, Pulwama to reduce OM rent charges of Apple fruit boxes. Keeping in view the present circumstances the Unit holders assured the Director that maximum possible reduction in rent charges will be ensured.