June 15, 2020

Dir Horticulture visits Zawoora centre

UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 10:39 PM

Director Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, today visited Centre of Excellence being established at Zawoora Srinagar and inspected the varietal profile of various fruit crops planted at the project site.

On the occasion, directions were passed on to the committee constituted recently to identify the varietal profile of  fruit crops planted, instructing to schedule their visit for June 17 and thereafter submit a detailed report along with their recommendations.

The Centre is being established at an estimated cost of Rs.924.81 lacs and will have facilities for production of high quality fruit plants, micro irrigation, high tech greenhouse technology, tissue culture labs, bio control labs , weather station and disease forecasting etc.

