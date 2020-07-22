Dir Industries directs SICOP to prepare DPR for Bat Cluster area under MSME scheme

Director Industries and Commerce (I&C) Kashmir today visited the cricket bat manufacturing industrial zone and inspected the functioning of various units there.

Director highlighted the importance and role of cricket bat industry in boosting local economy besides elaborating on its market potential across India.

On this occasion, a demonstration regarding Cricket bat manufacturing was given by cricket bat manufacturers unit holders.

The cricket bat unit holders informed the Director that about 15 lakh finished cricket bats are being made from the area and subsequently sold in various parts of India. They highlighted the need for establishing a modern seasoning plant in this area.

Later, Director held a meeting with President Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association (CBMA) and its members at Common Facility Centre (CFC) and assessed their issues and concerns.

Among others the meeting was attended by General Manager DIC Anantnag, DFO Anantnag, Executive Engineer R&B Khanabal, Executive Engineer PDD Bijbehara and various SICOP officials.

During the meeting, the Director directed SICOP officials for preparing a comprehensive DPR for development of the Bat Cluster area under MSME scheme, comprising facilities like road infrastructure, drainage, effluent treatment plant, health sub centre etc in the cluster .

Director asked the Forest department officials for early holding of SLC so that forest licenses may be issued in favour of cricket bat unit holders falling in the Industrial zone.

Director also took stock of the World Bank funded project under Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) for upgradation and renovation of Common Facility Centre at Sethar. He also reviewed the acquisition of additional land and status of DPR of essential power supply of the cricket bat industrial zone. Meanwhile, he also visited the Sports Complex Bijbhera and held interaction with the unit holders functioning there.