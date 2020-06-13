Dir Law Enforcement chairs review meeting

Director Law Enforcement, Abdul Rahim Samoon today chaired a review meeting to take stock of the functioning of the department.

He reviewed the working of the Enforcement Agency Officers, district wise status of the inspections, samples collected of various pesticides and insecticides besides contraventions detected, suspended and corrected.

Samoon emphasized upon the officers for close coordination at district and divisional level to bring transparency and accountability in the system and instructed for issuing licences to various stakeholders strictly as per the provisions of the law.