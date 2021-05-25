Dir Sheep Husbandry inspects facilities in Kartholi office complex

Director, Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Krishan Lal today inspected the office complex at Kartholi and inspected its various sections.

He took stock of the working of the Disease Investigation Laboratory, Fleece Testing Laboratory, Training Class and other assets of the Department.

The Director stressed upon the officers and staff to work with zeal and dedication for the development of the sheep and goat sector and for the upkeep of Government assets.

During the visit, the Director was accompanied by Dr. Tara Chand, Joint Director (Farms), Sheep Husbandry Department, Jammu.