Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 12:22 AM

Direct tax dispute resolution scheme ends

The deadline for filing declaration under the direct tax dispute resolution scheme ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ ends on Wednesday.

The Income Tax Department had last month extended the last date for filing declaration and making payment under the scheme till March 31 and April 30, respectively.

The earlier deadlines were February 28 and March 31 in the same order.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur had earlier this month said over 1.28 lakh declarations were filed under the scheme till February 22 involving disputed tax of Rs 98,328 crore. Of this, Rs 53,346 crore has been received as payments against disputed tax.

