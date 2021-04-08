Director Agriculture inaugurates distribution drive of high quality vegetable seedling

The Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today inaugurated the distribution drive of high quality vegetable seedling of different crops at Kitchen Garden Complex Lalmandi, here.

While interacting with the backyard vegetable growers and urban farmers, Director said that the department is committed in making available high quality vegetable seedling in all the seasons to the urban population so that the vegetable sector could be promoted in the Srinagar and other urban areas of the valley.

He asked the beneficiaries that Kitchen Garden / backyard vegetable cultivation is trending and it not only provides an opportunity to produce fresh vegetable for house hold consumption but also gives an idea to train our children in agriculture activities which in some of the developed countries of the world is an important part of school curriculum.

He said the Department is making sure that not only the seedling of traditional vegetable crops but the exotic vegetable seedling should also be kept available for the farmers at all the levels.

Earlier, the Director asked the concerned staff and beneficiaries to follow Covid protocol in letter and spirit so that any kind of virus transmission could be prevented.The Director on the occasion was accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs and other senior officers of the department.