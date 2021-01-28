Director Agriculture Kashmir meets technocrats, officers

Director Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today held an interaction with the Agriculture Technocrats and other officers of the Department.

While interacting with officers, the Director emphasized on the adoption of latest technology and innovations in the science of agriculture so as to reap its benefits at the grass root level of the farming community.

Chowdhary stressed on the workforce that they should focus on imparting glamour to the agriculture activities in the fields. While appreciating the efforts of the officers and officials who were recently awarded by the respective District Administrations during Republic Day celebrations, the Director advised them to work with more zeal and enthusiasm and continue with this endeavor in a much more proactive and synchronized way.

Speaking on the occasion Joint Director Apiculture and Mushrooms, Farooq Ahmad Shah advised the officers and officials to come out of the orthodox means of agriculture and apply the newer technology for upliftment of the farming community.