Director Agriculture Kashmir reviews progress under CAPEX/CSS

The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today chaired a meeting of all divisional Heads and Chief Agriculture Officers of Kashmir division at Lalmandi, here.

During the meeting, the Director took a detailed review of physical/ financial progress report under CAPEX/CSS (02-2021), major physical achievements, details of Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs)/Farm Machinery Banks, status of DBT, progress on basic data survey, status of KCC/PM- Kisan/PM-KMY Schemes, progress under Soil Health Card Scheme, status of registration of FPOs and PM-Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises PM (FME).

The Director on the occasion directed the concerned officers to speed up the execution of the works and complete the targets within stipulated time frame. He also laid special emphasis on the progress on different CSSs and projects being implemented.

In order to make Farm Machinery available within the reach of small and marginal farmer’s collective ownership, custom hiring centers are being promoted in a big way.

It was informed that during the current year 2020-21 the department is already in a process to provide 67 CHCs throughout the valley under Submission of Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM).

Director stressed upon the officers to register maximum no of FPOs and FIGs as these groups will prove to be beneficial for strengthening rural economy. He said these groups will not only help in strong marketing linkage, but also create new avenues for the development of the farm sector.

Joint Director Inputs/Marketing/PHM Amir U Din Andrabi, Joint Director Farms, Spices & Medicinal Plants Kounsar Parveen, besides all Chief Agriculture Officers and other concerned officers of the department were also present in the meeting.