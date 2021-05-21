Director Agriculture Kashmir visits Anantnag, chairs review meeting

The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today conducted an extensive visit of district Anantnag and chaired a review meeting with officers and officials of the district.

On the occasion, the Director emphasised that awareness with respect to different centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programmes among farmers hold key to the socio economic development of the farming community. He said that the department is making all the efforts to shape up a knowledge based farming community.

He said technology undoubtedly is playing a magnificent role in the farming sector but the role of proper awareness cannot be ruled out.

Later, the Director chaired a meeting of officers and listened to their views and suggestions about the implementation of different programmes and infrastructural needs in the district.

Taking note of the suggestions particularly those relating to the making availability of agriculture implements and machinery to the farmers, the Director instructed the Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag to immediately submit a proposal for the procurement of machinery and other agri inputs well in time.

Chowdhary also visited different Organic Vegetable Clusters, Apiculture DCTC, Mushroom Units and recently installed Micro Irrigation structures and impressed upon the officers and officials to put-in all efforts and professional endeavour for making the agriculture sector glamorous, remunerative and profitable.

The Director during the visit was accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture Farms, Spices & Medicinal Plants Kounser Parween, Deputy Director Law Enforcement Kashmir Mohammad Younis Chowdhary.