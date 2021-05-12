Director Agriculture reviews stock, supply position of agriculture inputs in Kashmir

The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today convened a meeting here to review the overall stock, supply position of different agriculture inputs in the valley.

The Director during the virtual meeting instructed all the concerned district officers to ensure timely and hassle free distribution of different inputs among the farmers.

He said the seeds of different varieties of Maize and other crops provided to the farmers these days should reach the farmers of every area in the valley. He highlighted the importance of awareness regarding the introduction of new varieties of different crops and new technologies among the farmers. The farmers would adopt new varieties and new technologies with open arms only when they are made aware of their benefits, he said.

It was informed in the meeting that due to the prevailing covid-19 scenario, the extensive drives for the distribution of Maize seed and other inputs is being carried out by the department in all the districts of Kashmir Division.

The officers were asked to ensure the submission of all the desired information in one weeks time positively who have not yet submitted besides remittance under related heads.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture, Chief Agriculture Officer, Agriculture Information Officer and all the concerned District Agriculture Officers (Inputs).