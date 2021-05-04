Director Agriculture visits SMF Padgampora, inaugurates Dapog/ MAT Nursery Technology

The Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited Seed Multiplication Farm (SMF) Padgampora, Pulwama where he inaugurated the Dapog/ MAT Nursery Technology for the preparation of Paddy Nurseries.

Dapog/Mat Nursery Technology seedlings are established in a layer of soil mix, arranged on a farm surface (concrete floor/ Polythene sheet/ seedling trays) seedlings are ready for planting within 14-20 days after seeding thus saving the time.

On the occasion while interacting with the concerned officers and technical staff of the farm, the Director highlighted the importance of introduction of real time technologies in the cultivation of paddy and other agriculture crops.

He said that the Rice is the most important staple food in the region and our challenge is that the land resource is decreasing with every passing day because of various obvious reasons and we have the responsibility to feed the ever increasing population. He said therefore the only way forward is that we introduce modern technologies / varieties and increase not only the production but also the productivity of paddy and other crops.

The Director said that a good quality seed is the foundation for the successful cultivation of a crop and finally leads to the socio economic transformation of the farming community. He said the Department is making all possible efforts to ensure the availability of high quality seeds (produced from the Department’s Seed Multiplication Farms) to the farmers well in time.

Earlier Manager Seed Multiplication Farm Padgampora Mr. Ajaz Ahmad gave a detailed presentation of various activities and programs being executed in the concerned farm.

During the tour Director inspected Mushroom Demonstration cum Training Centre at Pulwama and also interacted with the mushroom growers of the area. He stressed upon Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama to explore marketing avenues for the mushroom growers.

Later, he visited different Fertilizer, Pesticide Dealers and Sales outlets of different agriculture inputs in Pulwamadistrict .

The Director Agriculture Kashmir was accompanied by Deputy Director Law Enforcement, Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama, District Agriculture Officer and other senior officers of the district.