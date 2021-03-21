Director Horti Kashmir starts plantation drive

Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat started plantation drive in the premises of Directorate of Horticulture Rajbagh Srinagar.

Director Horticulture directed the Chief Horticulture officers to go for massive plantation of bearing as well as non bearing fruit plants. The preference should be given to the premises of colleges, schools, Govt. offices etc.

The participants took a pledge to not only plant but also nurture and take care of the plants in their surroundings. He said that plantation will help us to preserve and enrich the environment. The director said that the Department of Horticulture is the front runner as stakeholder to ensure the plantation of fruit trees for the cause of humanity.