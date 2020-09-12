Director Horticulture for cluster approach

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited Shopian and held a detailed meeting with all stakeholders of Horticulture industry.

The Director Horticulture gave a patient hearing to all the participants and said that cluster approach will be structured and its job will be to supervise from basic apple cultivation to its sale.

Further he said that the department is using every effort and opportunity to enhance the grip of CA Stores so that the Shelf life of Horticulture production will be increased and it will add more profit to this industry.

The Director said that under Mission of Central Sponsored Scheme J&K, Shopian district will be the first cluster approached district and 11 such clusters are sanctioned by central govt. nationwide. He said that the introduction of cluster approach will bring revolution in the Horticulture industry.

Later, the director inspected CA stores, Mandi, orchards and directed owner Of CA stores to provide best services to apple growers.