Director Horticulture (P&M) meets fruit Associations

Members of Parimpora Fruit Association Srinagar and Fruit Association Shopian today called on Director Horticulture (P&M) Vishesh Mahajan to flag off the issues confronting the fruit industry here.

The Director and Association members had a threadbare discussion about these issues and the efforts required to address the same.

In the meeting, the Director assured the members that the motive of the department is the welfare of growers and their upliftment which would be maintained at all levels.

He said that the department will provide all the support needed for the proper and timely transportation of fruits from the valley to other states of the country. He further emphasised that the department is working expeditiously on the well timed carriage of extra fragile Cherry to outside mandies through Air as well as rail mode.

Moreover, the Director also informed members that the department is gearing up to further boost Mandi structure in a wholesome manner for the benefit of all. He assured members of visiting all the mandis in the valley in coming days to review the development pace .