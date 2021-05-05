Director Horticulture reviews departmental working in Srinagar, Budgam

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited some subordinate offices in District Srinagar/Budgam and took stock of the working in these offices.

Some officers/officials were found unauthorisedly absent from their duties and strict cognizance will be taken in this regard, he said. While addressing the officers and officials he made it clear that they should not let fruit growers suffer with regard to the technical messages required for the control of diseases and various disorders. In addition to this, the officers were warned that offices must remain functional and at the service of the farming community for the maintenance of their orchards in the field.

Strict instructions were given to all Chief Horticulture Officers to ensure the punctuality of the staff posted in the offices as well as in the field and also maintain a close liaison with the farming community.

Later Director visited Centre of Excellence and Hi-Tech Walnut Nursery Zawoora Srinagar for monitoring the various cultural operations being undertaken for the maintenance and propagation of elite plant material. While talking to the concerned officers he assured them full support from the

Directorate level but cautioned the officers/officials working in these stations that they should not let any activity to suffer under prevailing circumstances. Chief Horticulture officer will ensure regular monitoring of these stations under the due feedback to the Directorate for the maintenance of these stations and propagation of quality planting material under progress for its utilization in the field. The Advanced Centre should be kept always ready for the visit of progressive orchardists from J&K, so as to disseminate the latest technology in the farmers’ field.