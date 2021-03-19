Director Horticulture reviews launch of HD plantation drive

Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat chaired a meeting at Directorate of Horticulture in which all the Chief Horticulture officers, Private Enterprises and representative from Food Processing Industry participated.

The meeting was convened to discuss the strategy and make arrangement from ensuing programme of Lt Governor for launch of high density plantation in collaboration with NAFED. The said plantation drive shall be launched shortly as high density is the future of apple industry in Valley. The desired level of production can only be achieved if the orchards switch over to high density plantation in view of its high yield potential. The UT Government has taken a note of importance of high density and is taking all steps needed to make this a success. The Director Horticulture finalized the arrangements and instructed the officers to make arrangement for plantation in consultation with Private Enterprises at two spots in each district at least in collaboration with District Administration.

It was also discussed to install a stall on the venue of function a where plant material, canned products and other machinery should be displayed. Later on Director Horticulture visited District Anantnag and took a stock of all the ongoing developmental activities. He was briefed about the various developmental activities being undertaken. He instructed the Chief Horticulture Officer to uproot the old and senile plants in the nurseries and ensure plantation of clonal root stock in the nursery, besides plantation of high density on road side for its beautification.