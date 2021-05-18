Director Horticulture visits farms, nurseries in Anantnag

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Horticulture Kashmir, today visited Departmental Farms/Nurseries and also conducted detailed tour of various fruit growing areas in Anantnag.

He was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer, Horticulture Development Officers (HDOs) of the district. During the visit, the Director impressed upon the staff to work with passion and dedication so as to achieve the goal of providing quality planting material to the farmers, besides following all the SOPs of COVID-19. He also directed the Chief Horticulture Officer to provide the protective gears like PPEs, sanitizers, masks, gloves etc. to the employees.

The Director directed the field staff of the department to frequently visit the orchards and provide technical knowhow to the orchardists regarding various horticulture operation like disease/pest control, soil and nutrient management etc. During the visit Farmers/orchardists were advised by the Director to contact their respective Chief Horticulture officer/HDOs for any assistance. Furthermore, for the convenience of the farming community a helpline number has been established in the Directorate i.e. 0194-2311484.