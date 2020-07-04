Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 5, 2020, 4:50 AM

Director Horticulture visits Fruit Plant Nursery Gopalpora

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 5, 2020, 4:50 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited to Fruit Plant nursery GopalporaBudgam and inspected various developmental activities /works there.

During inspections, the Director instructed concerned for conducting time bound operations and proper maintenance of the nursery,  while following the guidelines and SOPs related to COVID-19 Pandemic religiously. He said full attention is being given in production of true  to type  plant material  for meeting the requirement of farmers of the area.

Trending News

JKSSB holds 172nd board meeting

Public grievance redressal camp held at Kulgam

Rs 270 cr approved to complete languishing projects in Budgam: DC

DC Baramulla constitutes committees for development of border blocks

Regarding celebration of KisanPakhwada from 7th of July 2020 to 21st of July 2020 instructions were given to organize the KisanMela’s during the Pakhwada and maintain close liaison with the allied Departments for successful organizing of the programme while strictly following the SOP’s for containment and management of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Related News