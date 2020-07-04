Director Horticulture visits Fruit Plant Nursery Gopalpora

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited to Fruit Plant nursery GopalporaBudgam and inspected various developmental activities /works there.

During inspections, the Director instructed concerned for conducting time bound operations and proper maintenance of the nursery, while following the guidelines and SOPs related to COVID-19 Pandemic religiously. He said full attention is being given in production of true to type plant material for meeting the requirement of farmers of the area.

Regarding celebration of KisanPakhwada from 7th of July 2020 to 21st of July 2020 instructions were given to organize the KisanMela’s during the Pakhwada and maintain close liaison with the allied Departments for successful organizing of the programme while strictly following the SOP’s for containment and management of COVID-19 Pandemic.