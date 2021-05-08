Director Horticulture visits hailstorm affected areas in Kulgam

The Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat today visited hailstorm affected areas of the district to assess the loss.

The Director was also accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Kulgam Dr. Mohammad Iqbal Baba, Dr. Pervaiz Ahmad Sheikh, Scientist KVK Pombay.

It was informed that Horticulture department has already issued advisory to the orchardists after hailstorm wrecked havoc in many areas of North and South Kashmir.

It was also given out that according to advisory related to post hailstorm sprays, the orchardists should make spray of fungicides (per 100 liters of water).

In this connection, Zineb 68%+Hexaconazole 4% WP (100g) or Metiram 55% +Pyraclostrobin 5% 60WG or Mancozeb 75WP (300g) or Zineb 7WP (300g) can be used.

In addition to the above, the orchards may be sprayed with urea @ 2% (200g per 100 liters of water) 3 days after the above spray.

The advisory asks for maintaining proper orchard sanitation and remove fallen leaves from the orchard.

Ensure drainage of excess water and staking of heavy fruit branches to avert uprooting of trees due to excess soil moisture.

The CHO said that the hailstorm hit many areas of district Kulgam including Nanibugh, Sopur, Pniwah, Kanipora, Zazripora, Bugam, Ganosargam and Awgam. Other areas where moderate hailstorm has been reported are Nowpora, Daderkoot, Checki Hanjan, Hanjan, Sheganpora, Sofipora, Akipora, Behibagh, Srandoo, Arreh, Mohammadpora, Tazipora, Khandypora, Batapora, Jadipora Dedipora, Shurath, Laroo, Kharvot, Sangus, Akipora and Awhatoo.

The worst hit villages were Awgam and Zazripora where damage to the maximum extent has taken place.

CHO added that for queries farmers shall visit nearest Horticulture Office or contact following officers on their mobile numbers viz. Dr. M. Iqbal Baba 7006190040, Ishfaq Ahmad Want 7006769239, Arshad Jamil 7889442818, Showkat Hameed 8899694030, Showkat Ahmad Khan 6005325630.