Director Horticulture visits porcupine-damaged orchards in Pulwama

The Director Horticulture Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad today visited IGC and orchards of Pulwama to access the damage caused by porcupine.

There have been reports that some wild animals particularly porcupines have wreaked havoc on orchards and fields in Pulwama damaging vegetables, eating barks of apple trees and almond trees.

Director Horticulture visited some affected almond orchards along with field staff and issued instructions to provide every assistance to growers to stop damages done by porcupine and other wild animals.

Speaking to KNS, he told that due to heavy rains, it was difficult to reach the spot, however we walked on foot to reach the exact place to see the damage. I have assured to the orchardists for all possible assistance, he added. While talking to orchardists, the director horticulture told them to approach CHO Pulwama, Budgam for any assistance and other guidance. Also urged the farmers and fruit growers to cover the trunk of apple and almond trees with jute bags, HDPE bags, wire mesh to avoid trees from getting attacked by porcupine and other animals.