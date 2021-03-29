Director Horticulture visits pre and post harvesting units

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today paid a surprise visit to district Shopian and Pulwama to inspect various pre and post harvest units.

According to the statement, the Director was accompanied by Deputy Director Horticulture, Chief Canning and Processing Instructor and other senior officers. During the visit, Director Horticulture took stock of the functioning of these units. He visited fruit plant nursery Ringwar Keller and took stock of various developmental works and laid emphasis on propagation of quality planting material and introduction of new high yielding varieties of different cultivars.

During the inspection of the nursery Chief Horticulture officer briefed about the various activities undertaken in the nursery and also the detail of transplantation of apple clonal rootstock for propagation.

Director Horticulture also inspected various developmental works viz pack houses, vermi compost units,tube/bore wells etc and appreciated the establishing the Bore well in Ringwar Nursery by executing agency Horticulture P&M. He also took a detailed review of plantation programmes in the district. Progress of developmental works viz budded/ grafted root stock was also reviewed and instructions were issued to grow the root stock as per SOP and develop the nurseries on modern lines.

Later Director inspected various zonal level offices as well as Chief Horticulture office Shopian and instructions were given to address the issues of the growers (orchardists) on top priority basis. He laid stress upon the officers/officials to remain punctual, dedicated in performing their duties, the statement reads.