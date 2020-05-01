Director I&C stresses on timely completion of Rs 55 cr IEs

Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah today visited upcoming industrial estates at Wuyan and Khrew to review the ongoing works being executed by SICOP.

According to a statement, the two industrial estates are coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 25.56 crore and Rs 29.75 crore respectively.

Industrial Estate Wuyan will be spread across 272 kanals of land whereas Khrew Estate will be spread on 417 kanals.

The concerned Executive Engineers informed the Director that macadamisation of both the estates shall be taken up as soon as temperature picks up.

He was informed that compound walling of both the Estates and the work on the administrative block at Wuyan Estate has been completed whereas work on administrative complex Khrew is under execution. Furthermore, the water supply and drainage works have been completed in Wuyan Estate.

The Director was informed that Common Effluent Treatment Plant in both the Estates have been tendered out and the execution will be taken up shortly. The Director stressed on timely completion of all works so as to benefit a budding entrepreneur at the earliest.

The Director was informed that in order to expand the ambit of Khrew Estate, an indent has been placed with Deputy Commissioner Pulwama for the acquisition of 117 kanals of land.

The Director said that the commencement of these Industrial Estates shall be helpful in enhancing the culture of entrepreneurship. He said that 26 Industrial Estates are already functioning in Kashmir wherein 1834 units are established. He said that the establishment of more Industrial Estates in Kashmir is underway, which will greatly help in boosting economic activity besides providing job opportunities to people.