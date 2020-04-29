Director RDD reviews MGNREGA/PMAY implementation

Director Rural Development, Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar convened a meeting, here today in the Conference Hall of Directorate of Rural Development Kashmir to review the progress of District Srinagar in implementation of various flagship programmes including MGNREGA/PMAY. Besides, the performance of the district in procurement and distribution of masks was also assessed as a part of COVID-19 control efforts.

According to statement, the meeting was informed that under MGNREGA 139 works have been taken-up under Protection works, Micro irrigation, Land Development and Rural Connectivity. Out of 20 approved works under CD & Panchayat Sector 2019-20, 12 works have been taken-up at an estimated cost of Rs. 39.61 lacs and 9 works stands completed. One Rural Haat in Balhama, Khonmoh at estimated cost of Rs. 13.25 lacs has also been taken-up.

Besides, in view of the instructions conveyed by the Government for resumption of MGNREGA works during the lockdown period in the UT of J&K as per SOPs laid down, in district Srinagar 4 works were taken up engaging 27 house-holds so far.

Director, asked the concerned officers to expedite the completion of works and to ensure employment of maximum number of registered labourers, enabling them to earn livelihood during prevailing situation. Emphasizing that field level authorities should strictly implement the SOP notified by Government vide No. 43-JK(DMRRR) of 2020 dated 16-04-2020 and ensure maintenance of social distancing, use of protective masks, face covers, repeated washing of hands with soap and water and to ensure that the MGNREGA workers are also adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.