Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:05 AM

Director Tourism Kashmir holds webinar with WB tourism fraternity

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:05 AM
File Pic
Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Following the Webinars with Gujarat and Maharashtra Tour and Travel Fraternity, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo Tuesday interacted with the West Bengal Tour and Travel Fraternity through a Webinar organized by the J&K Tourism’s Kolkata Office. Heads of major Travel Associations, Tour Operators & Travel Agents participated in the Webinar.

DrItoo during the interaction highlighted the long association of West Bengal with J&K Tourism and how over the years this bond between the people of both regions has strengthened and how this relationship can move forward. DrItoo presented the calendar of promotional activities slated for the upcoming Spring and Summer season both within and outside J&K including holding of Pahalgam Festival next week, Almond Bloom  festival in Spring at Badamwari Srinagar, Tulip Festival in April and Houseboat Festival in the summer. “Department will be organizing festivals and tourism promotional activities across all destinations of J&K’, he said and added that more tourist destinations including Sonmarg, Doodhpathri, Yusmarg and Kokernag are being opened early for the tourists following improvements in weather conditions.

Related News