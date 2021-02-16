Director Tourism Kashmir holds webinar with WB tourism fraternity

Following the Webinars with Gujarat and Maharashtra Tour and Travel Fraternity, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo Tuesday interacted with the West Bengal Tour and Travel Fraternity through a Webinar organized by the J&K Tourism’s Kolkata Office. Heads of major Travel Associations, Tour Operators & Travel Agents participated in the Webinar.

DrItoo during the interaction highlighted the long association of West Bengal with J&K Tourism and how over the years this bond between the people of both regions has strengthened and how this relationship can move forward. DrItoo presented the calendar of promotional activities slated for the upcoming Spring and Summer season both within and outside J&K including holding of Pahalgam Festival next week, Almond Bloom festival in Spring at Badamwari Srinagar, Tulip Festival in April and Houseboat Festival in the summer. “Department will be organizing festivals and tourism promotional activities across all destinations of J&K’, he said and added that more tourist destinations including Sonmarg, Doodhpathri, Yusmarg and Kokernag are being opened early for the tourists following improvements in weather conditions.