District plan budget doubled at Rs 12,599 cr: Lt Governor Sinha

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Rs 12,599 crore budget had been earmarked for districts plan, which was more than double from the previous year.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the delegation of DDC members of Rajouri led by the DDC Chairman Chaudhary Naseem Liyaqat, LG Sinha said that for the first time in J&K after the constitution of DDCs, a democratic set up at the grass root level was being involved in the formulation of development plans.

Talking to a joint delegation of political leaders and members of Islamic Welfare Organisation from Rajouri comprising Tazeem Dar, Shafqat Mir, Muhammad Farooq and Aseef Bhat who had also called on him at Raj Bhavan, he assured the delegation that all their genuine issues would be looked into meticulously for their early redress on merit. He called upon them to actively participate in the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrut Maotsav’ and reach out to the people.

Interacting with Director Sanik Welfare Department Brig Gurmeet Singh Shan, the Lt Governor asked him to continue working towards the welfare of veterans and their family members. Earlier, the delegation of DDC members of Rajouri met the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of their concerning issues and demands.

The members of the delegation also thanked the Lt Governor-led administration for conducting elections of the third tier of Panchayati Raj System, and the successful conduct of elections of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of DDCs.

They apprised the Lt Governor about various demands including completion of construction of Mini-Secretariat in Rajouri, double laning of Siot-Kalakote Road, functioning of Water Supply Schemes at Sub Division Kalakote, Higher Secondary Schools – HSS Broh and HSS Dharamsal, re-opening of mobile schools for nomadic community strengthening of health services in Rajouri, besides security and accommodation to DDC members.

The joint delegation of political leaders and members of Islamic Welfare Organisation from Rajouri apprised LG Sinha about the issues of rehabilitation of displaced people of Bela Colony road, replacement of old water distributing pipes and completion of Mini Secretariat besides improving road connectivity in the district. Director Sainik Welfare Department apprised the Lt Governor about the various activities organised by the Sainik Welfare Department and briefed him about the progress on adoption of best business practices by the department like use of webpage, digital life certificate, social media and Eelectronic media for outreach to veterans of defence services, and their families to provide them services at their doorsteps and to address their problems.