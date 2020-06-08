Div Com Jammu interacts with traders

As the unlock process begins today with opening of markets, businesses and other economic activities with certain precautions, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, SanjeevVerma today interacted with presidents of market and Business Associations of Jammu city and asked them to strictly follow Standard Operation Procedures (SOP)s.

The representatives of Market Associations appreciated civil and police administration for concerted measures made to control the spread of Covid-19 in the UT. They also expressed their full cooperation to the administration in the fight against the pandemic.

The Divisional Commissioner urged the market associations to promote digital transactions instead of cash payment and receive orders online and prefer home delivery of products to avoid gatherings in the markets.