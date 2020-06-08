Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 3:59 AM

Div Com Jammu interacts with traders

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 3:59 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

As the unlock process begins today with opening of markets, businesses and other economic activities with certain precautions,  Divisional Commissioner Jammu, SanjeevVerma today interacted with presidents of market and Business Associations of Jammu city and asked them to strictly follow Standard Operation Procedures (SOP)s.

The representatives of Market Associations appreciated civil and police administration for concerted measures made to control the spread of Covid-19 in the UT. They also expressed their full cooperation to the administration in the fight against the pandemic.

