DLRCC meeting held at Kupwara

District Level Review cum Consultative Committee (DLRCC) meeting was held under the chair of ADC, Kupwara aimed to review the Annual District Credit Plan 2020-21.

While highlighting the overall performance for 2nd quarter under Annual District Credit Plan, Lead District Manager, Kupwara, informed the meeting that under District Credit Plan 2020-21, the District has recorded an achievement of Rs 597.31 Crore which constitutes 43% of against target of Rs 1382.26 crore. The achievements under Priority Sector advances were to the tune of Rs 366.95 Crore against target of Rs 1182.87 Crore for September quarter which constitutes 27% while as under non-priority sector the achievements are to the tune of Rs 230.36 Crore against target of Rs 199.39 Crore for 2nd quarter which constitutes 116%.

The meeting was informed that, the deposits of the banks in the District were to the tune of Rs 2773 Crore as on ending Sep, 2020 as compared to Rs 2424 Crore as on 30-09-2019 thereby registering an increase of Rs 349 Crore constituting 14%. The advances of the banks stood at Rs 2831 Crore as on 30-09-2020 against Rs 2379 Crore as on 30-09-2019 thereby registering an increase of Rs 452 Crore which works out to 16%. The CD ratio of the district as on 30-09-2020 stood at 102%.

The meeting was also informed that Rs 397.02 crorehave been disbursed by the banks amongst 21669 beneficiaries under PM Mudra Yojana. Under the KCC scheme for Animal husbandry, Sheep & Fisheries, the banks have sanctioned 6614 cases & have disbursed Rs 37.71 Crore among the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Potential Linked Plan (PLP) 2021-22 was also launched for District Kupwara for an amount of Rs.1427 Crore under priority sector.

Annual Credit Plan for year 2021-22 was also approved by the chair in the meeting.

The ADC directed all the banks and the line departments to work with coordination and cohesion to achieve the targets of development and progress besides generation of employment for unemployed youth of the district. He also directed them to conduct awareness programmes at village/block levels to generate mass awareness about the schemes.

Among others, Chief Agriculture Officer Kupwara, Muzaffar Ahmad Hurrah; Chief Horticulture Officer, Lead District Manager, Officers from KVIB, DIC, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries Department, Managers of various banks and other concerned attended the meeting.