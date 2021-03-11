DLSWC reviews e-auction of minor minerals in Kupwara

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone today convened a meeting of District Level Single Window Committee (DLSWC) to review the execution of e-auction of mining leases for Government works in the district.

It was given in the meeting that the district has 15 mining sites located both in state and Private land. It was informed that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of six mining sites have already been obtained from concerned departments to facilitate e-auctioning of the minor minerals for Government works.

On the occasion, the ADC stressed upon the concerned officers to show greater coordination in resolving the pendency for issuance of NOCs so that the execution of developmental works will not be affected in the district.