Dr Javid Wani appointed Director NIFT Srinagar

Dr Javid Ahmad Wani has assumed the charge of Director National Institute of Fashion Technology Srinagar after being appointed by the Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India, for the post.

Prior to joining NIFT, Dr Javid was working as Deputy Registrar, Central University of Kashmir.

Dr Javid has an experience of more than 14 years in higher education. He has a PG and Phd from University of Kashmir and has attended many professional development programs in India and abroad.

In 2019, Dr Javid was awarded a bursary by Association of Common Wealth Universities for attending a conference and study tour at London, UK which included a visit to prestigious Imperial College of London.

After assuming the charge, Dr Javid said his target would be to improve the quality of teaching and research at the campus and push it into the league of leading fashion schools.

He is also keen to connect local crafts and textile industry with the NIFT under the scheme of Craft Cluster Initiative.

According to official statement, set up in 1986, NIFT is the pioneering institute of fashion education in the country and has been in the vanguard of providing professional human resource to the textile and apparel industry.

It was made a statutory institute in 2006 by an Act of the Indian Parliament with the President of India as ‘Visitor’ and has full fledged campuses all across the country.

Currently NIFT Srinagar is operating from Industrial Estate, Rangreth Srinagar and its permanent campus is coming up at Ompora in Budgam district.